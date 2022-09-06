India panel to review local gas pricing formula to tame inflation

The committee, headed by energy expert Kirit Parikh, will include members from the Fertilizer Ministry, gas producers and buyers

Reuters NEW DELHI
September 06, 2022 20:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

India has set up a panel to review the pricing formula for locally-produced gas to ensure "fair price to the end consumer", according to a government order seen by Reuters, a move aimed at lowering inflation and boosting use of the cleaner fuel.

India links local gas prices to a formula tied to global benchmarks, including Henry Hub, Alberta gas, NBP and Russian gas with a lag of one quarter.

Local gas prices are at a record high and are expected to rise further due to a sharp increase in global gas prices triggered by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel has to submit its report by end of this month, it said.

A government source said the panel's recommendations will not be reflected in the next six-month revision of local gas prices from October, as Cabinet approval is required for implementation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The committee, headed by energy expert Kirit Parikh, will include members from the Fertilizer Ministry, gas producers and buyers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app