India opened 90% of airspace for flying drones in 400 ft: Economic Survey

February 01, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

India has opened up almost 90% of the airspace as a green zone for flying drones up to 400 feet, said the Economic Survey.

“The country has geared up to strengthen its upcoming drone industry. Under Mission ‘Drone Shakti’, the drone start-ups and Drone-as-a-Service (DrAAS) are being promoted,’‘ it said.

A Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone import policy have been notified, as per the document.

Also, the private equity investments in agri-tech space have skyrocketed over the past four years – witnessing an increase of more than 50% annually to aggregate approximately ₹6,600 crore, it further said.

“As our digital space widens to bring in newer services, the need for appropriate regulations also becomes paramount. Therefore, techno-smart regulations are the future for digital societies,’‘ the survey stated.

In this regard, it further said, the governments worldwide have adopted or are introducing legislation to provide a foundation for robust data governance. Their policy goals can be complemented and advanced with the help of standard, open, and interoperable protocols that increase the choice of digital services available to a user and enhance user privacy, such as the Data Empowerment & Protection Architecture, as per the survey document.