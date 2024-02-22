India one of the toughest markets: Uber global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

February 22, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

Uber global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said India was one of the toughest markets to grow in because people in the country wanted a lot of services but didn’t want to spend much money.

He was speaking at a fireside chat with Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on ‘Building Population Scale Technology’ here on Thursday.

‘’India is one of the toughest markets out there. If we can succeed here, we can succeed anywhere else,’‘ Mr. Khosrowshahi said.

He further said that despite difficulties, the company would grow its affordable mobility services offerings, specifically expanding two-wheeler and three-wheeler services in the country.

Mr. Khosrowshahi, in the course of the conversation with Mr. Nilekani, also said companies and governments around the world could learn from the scale and ambition of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure. He added that as a technology company, Uber views open-source tech stacks with a lot of interest and recognises the opportunities they bring for everyone.

The ridesharing platform also signed an MoU with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore integration with the network to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.

“Our vision for Uber in India is to serve the mobility needs of all Indians. This is in line with ONDC’s objective of democratizing digital commerce,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia after signing the MoU.

Since its entry into India in 2013, California-based Uber has clocked 3 billion trips and deployed 900,000 driver-partners so far and has also achieved its first annual profit in the country.