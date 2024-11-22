ADVERTISEMENT

India now should focus on having its own pharmaceutical standards: FM

Published - November 22, 2024 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi _11356

India now should focus on having its own pharmaceutical standards, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while inaugurating a two-day India Ideas Conclave here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t need a U.S. FDA standard. You may take it very well. Please do take it because that helps you exports. But can we in India not have a Bharat FDA, Food and Drugs administration, which can give global standards of benchmarks?,” she asked a packed audience comprising corporates, start-ups and innovators.

“If you reach a benchmark, your pharmaceutical products are going to be good enough, or even unsurpassed,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FM further said India should use its quick commerce innovations to brand itself as destination of innovative solutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our gig economy start-ups, especially quick commerce for instance, are truly one of the kind of innovation that only India has. No doubt, we need to hand hold and support our brick and mortar retail. But let us use this to brand India as a destination of innovative solutions to modern urban needs,” she said.

Ms. Sitharaman further said this would serve as an incentive or call to scale up internationally, catapulting Indian enterprise with a strong ‘Bharatiya’ identity to become some of the biggest players in the international tech business space.

ADVERTISEMENT

On branding India, the FM said India had to become a “responsible capitalist country.”

“Economic well being has to be guided by dharma and should be devoid of elements such as expansionism, exploitation and aggression,” she pointed out.

“We are recontextualising India, its characteristics and values which have been notoriously continuing for a long time. To build brand Bharat we want to remove all the notorious branding happened much to our dislike,” she emphasised.

She further said suddenly India was getting these diktats coming from buyers from the West, saying there was sweat labour, asking not to employ children in carpet industry or silk industry, etc. “We take care of our children. They are educated and skilled well. If customers want products from India that are master class, we do not want to be told we employ sweat labour. We want to stand up and speak this if even this is not music to many.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US