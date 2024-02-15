GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India, Nepal sign pact to link UPI, NPI for faster remittances

February 15, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) on Thursday signed and exchanged Terms of Reference (ToR) to integrate fast payment systems of India and Nepal through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and National Payments Interface (NPI) of Nepal, respectively.

“The integration is aimed at facilitating cross-border remittances between India and Nepal by enabling users of the two systems to make instant, low-cost fund transfers,” the RBI said in a statement.

The collaboration between India and Nepal in linking their fast payment systems through the UPI-NPI linkage would further deepen financial connectivity and “reinforce the enduring historical, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries,” the central bank said.

Based on the ToR exchanged between RBI and NRB, the necessary systems would be put in place for interlinking of UPI and NPI. The formal introduction of the linkage, that is, commencement of operations would take place at a later date, it added.

