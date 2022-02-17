India needs to know what stops it from connecting everyone together: C.P. Gurnani

‘An affordable device for all need not be a smartphone’

Bengaluru

India needs to know what stops it from connecting everyone from everywhere together, said C.P. Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra.

The country has to define the problems that are not allowing it to connect everyone from every part of it, he said.

India had started becoming a lot more inclusive the day a shopkeeper or a hawker started accepting a mobile wallet payment. But now, the challenge in front of the country was to connect everyone from everywhere on an affordable device, which need not be a smartphone, he said. “Everyone need not have access to 5G. But how to make 2G equally effective or why don’t we expand BharatNet to every block and every village of the country,” he asked during a panel discussion at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2022 held virtually on Thursday.

Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India, who also participated in the discussion, insisted that India, with more than 800 million Internet users, 750 million smartphone users, and mobile payments exceeding ATM cash withdrawals last year, was truly leading a digital benchmark for the entire planet.

“Today, every company is a tech company as they need to adopt the latest tech and build their own unique IP on a foundation of trust. In these times, I really see that we should commit to helping people, organisations and industries build their own digital capability,” he felt.

From government and public sector to large enterprises, digital natives like start-ups and unicorns, SMBs to SaaS companies and ISVs, all should come together to empower everyone and help India to transform further, Mr. Maheshwari urged.