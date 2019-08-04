India needs to grow at 9% to achieve Modi’s target of $5 trillion economy: EY

The country will need to grow by 9% every year for five years continuously and raise aggregate investment rate to 38% of GDP to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of turning India into a $5 trillion economy, EY has said.

In its latest edition of Economy Watch, EY said assuming India grows by projected 7% in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the size of the economy will grow to $3 trillion from $2.7 trillion in the previous year.

It will have to grow by 9% in each of the five subsequent years to take the size of the economy to $3.3 trillion in FY21, $3.6 trillion in FY22, $4.1 trillion in FY23, $4.5 trillion in FY24 and $5 trillion in FY25.

“Assuming an inflation rate of 4% which is the target inflation rate as per the Monetary Policy Framework, a real growth rate close to 9% would be required to increase the size of the Indian economy to $5 trillion by FY25. This implies a nominal growth rate of 13%, assuming an average annual depreciation of the rupee viz-a-vis the US$ at 2%,” it said.

In FY19 (2018-19), the gross investment rate, estimated at 31.3%, was able to deliver a real growth rate of 6.8%. The implicit incremental capital-output ratio (ICOR) was 4.6, it said. “This is relatively high because of deficient capacity utilisation.”

Historically, India’s average ICOR during the three-year period from FY17 to FY19 has averaged 4.23. The highest achieved investment rate in India was 39.6% in FY12.

EY said achieving such levels would be consistent with the requirements of our demographic dividend.

In China, average saving and investment rates of close to 45% have been maintained for a long period.

Total investment is the sum of public investment, household investment and investment by the private corporate sector.

Uplifting investment rate

Raising the growth rate to 9% in FY21 would require uplifting the investment rate to close to 38% of GDP as against 31.3% in FY19, it said.

“If the inflation rate is lower than 4% on an average and if the exchange rate depreciation is higher than 2% per annum, reaching the size of $5 trillion would be delayed even beyond these target years.”

While the Central government plays a fourfold role in determining the overall investment rate through its budgetary capital expenditure, spending through PSUs, policy initiatives inducing private investments and coordination with State governments, the Centre’s share in country’s aggregate investment was quite small at 1.6% of GDP in FY19.

As per actuals from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), this constituted only 5.1% of the aggregate investment. After adding Central PSU’s capital expenditure of 2.4% of GDP in FY19, the Centre’s contribution to the investment increases to 4% of GDP, which is 12.6% of the total investment.

“This can be substantially improved. The Centre may therefore provide a policy framework to induce the State governments and the private sector to uplift their investment rates,” EY said.

“Furthermore, if the Central government can successfully reduce its revenue deficit, there would be room for higher capital expenditure with the same fiscal deficit. It can also induce additional investment through the CPSEs while keeping in mind, the overall constraint of resources in the form of savings in the system.”