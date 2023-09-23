HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

India needs to grow at 8% to bring about transformational changes in lives of people: Summers

September 23, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

India has the potential and should aim to grow at 8% annually to bring about transformative changes in the lives of millions of people by around 2050, noted economist and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said here on Saturday.

India’s GDP growth in 2022-23 was 7.2% as against 9.1% in 2021-22. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s projections, India’s GDP will likely grow 6.5% in the current fiscal year.

Mr. Summers clarified that 8% growth was not his forecast on the basis of current policy, but added, “given India’s potential, even in a more challenging world economy, I believe that it is an imaginable goal.”

“... an eightfold expansion in the economy is transformative in the lives of hundreds of millions of people. I think it is something to target as India defines its greatness in this next century.” In his lecture on ‘The World is on Fire’, organised by the CII in partnership with Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the eminent economist also dwelt extensively on climate change and the role of multilateral development banks.

He said the multilateral development banks were immensely important as international institutions.

On the multilateral development bank's (MDB) agenda, DEA Secretary Ajay Seth said the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration gave a strong call for bigger, better and more effective MDBs with a stronger financing capacity as well as enhanced representation of the global south.

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran was also present on the occasion.

Director General at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chandrajit Banerjee said the leadership on the task force for strengthening and reforming MDBs was a crucial part of the work done under India’s G20 presidency, and the recommendations of the task force even found place in the G20 communique.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.