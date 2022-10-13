India may see $20 bn inflows in ClimateTech: Enzia Ventures

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai 
October 13, 2022 20:55 IST

Mumbai

India may see up to $20 billion worth of investments in climatetech sector by 2030, said Enzia Ventures, a new-age, mid-market venture capital firm focused on healthcare, education and environment. 

Co-founder and partner Namita Dalmia said Indian entrepreneurs, over the next decade, would lead the way and build new products for the global market.  

Patrick Brothers, co-founder & co-CEO, HolonIQ in a statement said,  “Climatetech is by far the fastest growing impact space in India. Despite economic and investment headwinds, we are seeing strong momentum and conviction from public and private investors.”

“India has emerged with several global leaders in impact sectors, disrupting other markets from the Americas, Europe and throughout Southeast Asia,” he added. 

