India may hire 7 lakh gig workers in H2, says TeamLease

August 01, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The e-commerce industry in India is anticipated to create 7,00,000 gig jobs by the end of H2 2023, according to people-supply firm TeamLease on Tuesday.

A majority of these positions would be in e-commerce and logistics, while warehousing operations, last-mile delivery and call centre operators would account for 25% of these roles, according TeamLease. Also, most of these vacancies would arise in tier-2 and tier-3 cities this year against tier-1 cities in the previous year, the firm reported.

With July opening the market with shopping festivals by various e-commerce players, the sector alone currently has about 2,00,000 open positions for temp workers primarily in the last-mile delivery space and warehouse operations jobs, the firm said.

Balasubramanian A, Vice-President and Business Head, Teamlease Services, said, “Over the last 5 years, we have seen an impressive 20% year-on-year increase in the demand for gig workers, and this upward trend is expected to persist for the next 2-3 years, especially in the thriving e-commerce category.’‘

Meanwhile, on the tech-hiring front, the overall outlook for the current quarter (Q2 FY24) would be ‘cautious’ and ‘relatively muted,’ forecast NLB Services, a talent solutions firm.

According to Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, Q1FY24 results of IT giants shed light on the impact of economic uncertainty, on the overall profit and margin.

“As these companies strive to maintain financial stability and adapt to evolving market dynamics while focusing on business transformation and technological advancements, their subdued Q1 results have triggered a cautious approach toward talent acquisition, and the same is expected to continue,’‘ he predicted.