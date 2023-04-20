ADVERTISEMENT

India market regulator bans ex-CEO of Care Ratings for violating securities law

April 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

Reuters

File photo of Rajesh Mokashi | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

India's market regulator on Thursday barred the former chief executive of Care Ratings Ltd. from the securities market for two years for violation of rules.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its order, said that Rajesh Mokashi, the former managing director and chief executive of Care, interfered in the rating committee decision while it rated instruments issued by Yes Bank, Dewan Housing and Finance Ltd , now known as Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd, and Infrastructure and Financial Services Ltd, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.

The regulator said that Mr. Mokashi was only "paying performative obeisance" to the regulatory mandate by not being part of the rating committees but was still interfering in rating decisions. The law does not permit the management of a rating firm to be part of the rating committee.

Mr. Mokashi cannot be a part of any market intermediary for two years, SEBI ruled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US