India making big strides in ease of doing business: DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain

The DPIIT Secretary was speaking at a session organised by industry chamber CII and consultancy giant EY on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos.

January 17, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Davos

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@wef

It is now possible to start a business in one day in India, matching the world's best scorer New Zealand on this front, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said on January 17.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary said several other steps are under way on further improving ease of doing business in India, including on the labour laws front.

“All labour laws have been consolidated into four codes, which have been passed by Parliament and the government is in the process of their final implementation,” he said.

“The Central government is in the process of getting consent of all States and Union Territories on this, but in the meantime most States have started seeing the benefits and are already putting in place the rules,” he added.

Mr. Jain was speaking at a breakfast session organised by industry chamber CII and consultancy giant EY on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos.

