India looks to screen for re-routed Chinese goods

India is considering measures to prevent trade partners, mainly in Southeast Asia, from re-routing Chinese goods to India with little added value, two government sources said, amid strained ties with Beijing and a push for self-reliance.
India is planning to raise quality standards of imports, impose quantity restrictions, mandate stringent disclosure norms and initiate more frequent checks at ports of entry for goods coming from many Asian countries, the officials said.
The moves will mainly target imports of base metals, electronic components for laptops and mobile phones, furniture, leather goods, toys, rubber, textiles, air conditioners and televisions, among other items.
“Raising duties has a limited impact,” said one of the officials. “Now we want to raise quality standards and also make sure that goods in FTA routes have roots in those countries. So customs would be more vigilant than before.” The Commerce Ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
The government will also discuss raising the value-addition requirement for products imported from those countries from the current level of 20%-40%, the officials said.
