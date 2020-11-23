Business

India likely to record a current account surplus in 2020-21: CEA

India is likely to record a current account surplus in 2020-21, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Monday, terming it a sign of ‘under-heating’ in the economy.

“The COVID crisis is different from typical emerging market crises (where the economy is overheated, imports exceed exports as demand outstrips domestic supply and inflation shoots up) … this is a crisis of demand primarily due to a negative shock to demand,” Mr. Subramanian said at a national MNCs’ conference hosted by the CII.

“That is reflected in the current account surplus we may have this year. In Q1, we had a $19.8 billion surplus and even if we do not see that kind of performance in subsequent quarters, we would still likely have a current account surplus,” he said.

