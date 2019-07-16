‘India is strategic market in terms of the growth market’

India continues to be one of the fasted growing markets for the German software and Cloud giant SAP, its president for the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region Scott Russell said. He added that the company will continue to invest in the R&D centres in the “strategic” market. SAP India MD Deb Deep Sengupta joined the conversation. Excerpts:

How is the APJ region doing for SAP, and within the region, how important is the India market?

For SAP Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), it’s 22nd consecutive quarter of growth. That is a long period of time in volatile, dynamic market in the Asia Pacific. We continue to be the fastest growing region in the world for SAP in Cloud. I think that’s reflective of markets looking to consume and use technology in its simplest… Also, while we have some very big companies in Asia Pacific, we also have a large SME market. They don’t want big IT organisations or to worry about their infrastructure…So, the adoption of Cloud in the SME market is skyrocketing. And so that’s helping us fuel their growth in terms of new customer acquisition.

When it comes to India, it continues to be one of the fastest growing, strongest businesses that we have, not just regionally, but globally. That is reflective in financial performance as well in the trends that come out of India…the way they are using the technology is very innovative. When we look at use of machine learning and artificial intelligence or blockchain or robotics...we find that a lot of our Indian customers are very progressive and I have no doubt, our Indian customers…are going to drive this change.

You talked about a huge growth in Cloud here. Is it because of other markets getting saturated?

We certainly haven’t reached a saturation point in the other markets. All of the markets are still growing and growing strongly, including mature markets. Japan and Korea are doing really strongly in the Cloud... in India, what we see very clearly is the companies aren’t saying, hey, I need to own and manage the technology myself. It is definitely one of the trends we are seeing…the move towards consumption-based expectations of the way they use technology. So, I don’t need to own the asset, I don’t need to run the asset. I’ll just consume and use it and get value out of it quickly.

Companies like AWS, Microsoft and Google are your partners as well as competitors. What is the strategy there?

The technology industry is constantly moving and evolving. Our strength is solving complex business problems and that means building, creating, designing and delivering really eloquent, simple, easy-to-use business solutions, applications that run on premise or in the Cloud. When it comes to our partners and that’s the way we look at Microsoft, GCP and AWS, because they help companies consume. So, for example, if a company wants to buy and consume… it may for the digital core of their business and managing their supply chain to managing their financials... They have the choice of whether to run on SAP Cloud or they would run on one of those hyperscalers. Either way, they are still leveraging SAP’s best-in-class applications. So, I don’t really see them as competition. It is more about giving our customers choice.

Do you think this model will be especially beneficially for SAP given that a lot of countries, including India now want data to be stored locally?

We have got a stated position that in our partnership with these hyperscalers, the SAP applications will run natively on their infrastructure which is resident locally in markets such as India. So, there’s no doubt that that helps us address a constantly changing regulatory landscape around data sovereignty, data privacy, data privatisation, but also just the ability to be out of here locally serve and manage as well.

How do you see growth with emerging technologies such as IoT, particularly in India?

Some very typical use cases that we have got across the region is where we are solving predictive maintenance scenarios. Here, you have high performance assets, the cost of downtime for a factory or for a piece of equipment is huge. So, being able to predict it, using technology is a clear use case. But I’ll also say agriculture, strong in India, being able to use IoT sensor information for moisture content, what is the ingredient in the soil? How do you then change that? And not just do, for example, fertilization across a field but target it to the right spots.

So, we are using IoT in so many different business scenarios to be able to enhance upon the process. IoT is not just about the collection of the data. There are many organisations that collect data. But how you use the data and how you have been integrated back within the process.

Have government programmes like Smart Cities and Digital India helped push business?

(Deep Sengupta): If I step back, two or three things happened during this period… We all know that India has become the number one consumer of mobile Internet in the world. It may be due to policy, a company or due to just the market… So, we have seen significant growth in a few areas like smart utilities. In phase one, if you recall, APDRP (Accelerated Power Development and Reform Programme happened)… the second initiative was putting smart meters... So, we have seen significant amount of growth because of the second phase of smart metering and APDRP.

Secondly, instead of saying Smart Cities, I would say entire public infrastructure. We are right now doing automation for all the ports for Indian Ports Association. This is done by our partner Tech Mahindra. Similarly, all the postal offices which TCS is doing is happening on our platform. Post offices are now going into banking and insurance…it is possibly the largest project in the world of this nature. So, there are many such examples of public infrastructure, public utility and water.

So, I would say the answer is because of the spending on the infrastructure, both by public and private participation, we have seen a significant amount of adoption of modern technology into these areas.

What are your expansion plans for India?

First of all, India will continue to be one of our primary investment markets where we continue to build out our capability not just regionally, but globally. We have large research and development centres here and we continue to invest in growing those centres. Secondly, as a domestic market, just look at the economic growth. I haven’t got the GDP numbers but across Asia it’s one of the key anchors as to why we growing faster than the global average on GDP… It is strategic market in terms of the growth market.