India is among top 5 in sales for Ericsson

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson, which posted net sales of SEK49.8 billion in the January-March 2021 quarter, said India figured among the top five countries, accounting for 3% of the net sales.

Other countries in the top five with regards to sales were the U.S. (36%), Japan (8%), Australia (4%) and the U.K. (3%).

The company added that its currency adjusted sales increased by 21% year-on-year in South East Asia, Oceania and India region.

“Sales increased YoY in networks, driven by continued investments in LTE, primarily in India, and by 5G momentum, predominantly in Australia,” the company said. It added that sales were up in digital services due to timing of orders and project milestones, while managed services sales increased mainly as a result of a new contract signed in the second half of 2020.

