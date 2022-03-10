Business

India Inc.'s direct overseas investment plunges 67% to $754 mn in Feb.

India Inc.'s direct overseas investment declined 67% to $753.61 million in February this year, the Reserve Bank data showed on Thursday.

Domestic investors had invested more than $2.28 billion in overseas ventures as part of the outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) in February 2021.

Of the total invested amount during the last month, $237.84 million was in the form of equity infusion, $230.06 million as loan and $285.72 million by way of issuance of guarantees, showed the RBI data on OFDI February 2022.

Comparing month-on-month, the investments fell 56% from $1.71 billion in January 2022.

Among the major investors were: ONGC Videsh Ltd. $47 million in a joint venture in Russia; Madhurima International $40.91 million in a JV in the US; Titan Company $29.5 million in a WoS in UAE; Imagine Marketing $26.06 million in a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore and KEC International $15.99 million in a JV in Saudi Arabia.


