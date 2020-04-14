India Inc. welcomes decision on lockdown extension

Chiefs of India Inc. on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend the lockdown in the country till May 3, 2020. Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Resources, in a tweet said, “As per our PM’s address, if we all keep patience and follow the rules, we can defeat a pandemic like Corona. The country will stand together by 7 commitments sought by our Prime Minister.”

Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) said, “Lockdown till 3rd May is a well-thought out and much-needed plan in the wake of the threats posed by #COVID19. The PM’s decision to monitor the effectiveness of implementation and then gradually offer relaxations post April 20 must be welcomed.” Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The decision to allow graded relaxation and partial opening of certain areas from April 21 that show improvement is also welcome. While continuing to play its role in supporting the government through various means and measures, Corporate India looks forward to a suitable stimulus package from the government that will give a boost to our economy.

“At Hero MotoCorp, we remain committed to extending our resources to support the government and also safeguarding everyone in our larger ecosystem, including our employees and their families.”

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, “The COVID-19 curve trajectory as of now required a fitting containment response and Prime Minister’s decision for continuation of the lockdown is necessary to avert a larger humanitarian crisis. His attention to ensuring that harvesting of the rabi crop continues and to taking care of distressed persons is very appropriate.” CII had submitted its recommendations targeted at providing relief specifically to MSMEs, to the government, and hopes that support measures would be announced for the industry to tide over the crisis.

“Prime Minister has also provided a guidance on exit from the lockdown after April 20, which helps industry plan better. The extension gives the government adequate preparation time to organise an orderly and safe restart of the economy as and when health conditions permit. Industry too can devise its strategies for commencing operations accordingly during this extension period,” Mr. Banerjee added.

Subhrakant Panda, MD, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) believes that the extension of the lockdown until May 3 was necessary as India is at a critical stage of the battle to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Prime Minister’s focus is rightly on saving lives while allowing a gradual resumption of economic activity; I look forward to the detailed guidelines which will be issued tomorrow. Finally, more follow up measures to address human and corporate stress is imperative. While the focus should undoubtedly be on those at the bottom of the pyramid, no one is immune to the economic impact of the measures required to stop the virus,” Mr. Panda said.

Ramakant Khandelwal, CMO, PAYBACK India, said, “These are unprecedented times. Our country has done well to limit the healthcare crisis so far by taking bold and proactive measures. At the same time, the economic impact is being felt across most of the sectors. There are two types of sectors – one, where the consumers had reduced their consumption or availing of the services even before the nationwide lockdown, like travel, cinemas, restaurants etc., and the other which got impacted largely due to the lockdown. The latter will probably start chugging along, as soon as the lockdown is eased, however the former would still be under stress as it depends a lot on the consumer confidence to return.”