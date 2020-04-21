India Inc. Q4 profits likely to dip by 25%

India Inc. is likely to forgo a fourth of its profits in the fourth quarter due to COVID-19 even as outlook for FY21 looks bleak.

In throes of the unprecedented global pandemic, FY21 has begun on a lacklustre note, with India as well as several world economies in an extended lockdown.

This has impacted the underlying demand and supply dynamics and is expected to have an adverse impact on economy and corporate earnings.

The fourth-quarter profits of Nifty firms are likely to decline by 20% and overall profit after tax (PAT) is likely to fall by 25% year-on-year with the laggards being automobiles, oil and gas and metals, according to a Motilal Oswal Research report.

While the government has already announced several relief measures to take care of the weaker sections, the return to normalcy is likely to be very gradual and calibrated.

However, consumer or private banks (benefit of low base) and healthcare are expected to be the key outperformers for this quarter.

All the key matrices are expected to post multi-quarter low growth figures as demand is likely to take a broad-based hit across sectors with almost double-digit top line decline for the Nifty stocks.

“Estimating earnings in such fluid global and local environment is fraught with risks, and to that extent, is expected to undergo more revisions as we move forward in FY21. Lower crude oil prices and cost reduction measures would provide cushion to the weak earnings, in our view,” the report said.