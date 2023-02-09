India Inc. needs 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026: TeamLease

February 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

India Inc. would require 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026, according to a TeamLease study. “The country will need 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026 and 50% of the current workforce will require re-skilling themselves in areas of emerging technologies,” said the report titled ‘Skills Strategies for a Strong, Sustainable and Balanced World of Work’ released here on Friday. The report also analysed the current market sentiment and highlighted a wide range of effective skill strategies that would help organisations assess and augment their existing skill-development programmes to improve productivity, revenue and bottom line growth, TeamLease said in a statement. The survey also indicated that 75% of enterprises in the country would face a skill gap, although the country had a large pool of 500 million people in the working age. Labour and skill shortages are among the second most important external factors disrupting business strategy of enterprises. As a result, over two million jobs in AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain are expected to remain unfilled in 2023, the study said.