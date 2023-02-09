HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India Inc. needs 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026: TeamLease

‘Over 2 million jobs in AI, cybersecurity and blockchain are expected to remain unfilled in 2023’

February 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

India Inc. would require 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026, according to a TeamLease study. “The country will need 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026 and 50% of the current workforce will require re-skilling themselves in areas of emerging technologies,” said the report titled ‘Skills Strategies for a Strong, Sustainable and Balanced World of Work’ released here on Friday. The report also analysed the current market sentiment and highlighted a wide range of effective skill strategies that would help organisations assess and augment their existing skill-development programmes to improve productivity, revenue and bottom line growth, TeamLease said in a statement. The survey also indicated that 75% of enterprises in the country would face a skill gap, although the country had a large pool of 500 million people in the working age. Labour and skill shortages are among the second most important external factors disrupting business strategy of enterprises. As a result, over two million jobs in AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain are expected to remain unfilled in 2023, the study said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.