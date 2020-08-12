India Inc. goes slow on increments; salary hikes to be limited

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted the employment landscape, it has also disrupted the way India Inc. rewards its talent, states ‘TeamLease Jobs & Salaries Primer Report 2020.’

According to the report, employers are cherry-picking profiles and doling out rewards. While salary growth may range from a marginally-positive to stagnant or even negative (given the dire situation created by COVID-19), the increment for some of the “super-specialised” profiles can go beyond 15%.

As per the analysis, the profiles that will see an increment in their salaries this year are Hadoop Developer in BFSI, animators working in the educational services, collection officer in industrial manufacturing and allied, and digital marketing head in Information Technology and Knowledge Services.

Elaborating on the report, Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services said, “While businesses will stay conservative with salary increments, they have not shied away from rewarding specialised skills. In fact, the pandemic has amplified the importance of skilled profiles in the world of work. It has bought to the forefront the trinity between skills, performance and rewards. The 15% increment that companies are willing to offer to specialised profiles is a testimony of this.”