India imports coal worth ₹2.3 lakh cr. in April-Sept. FY23

December 12, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

India imported 131.92 million tonnes (MT) of coal worth ₹2.3 lakh crore in the April-September period of the ongoing financial year.

In FY22, the country’s coal import of 208.93 million tonne (MT) was worth ₹2,28,741.8 crore, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The coal import was 215.25 MT in FY21, 248.54 MT ( FY20), 235.35 MT (FY19) and 208.25 MT (FY18), the Minister said.

Import of coal in India consists mainly of coking coal and high grade coal, whose prices are normally higher than thermal coal.

The average landed price per tonne of imported coal up to September of current financial year was ₹19,324.79 while the average notified price per tonne (ex-colliery) of domestic coal was ₹2,662.97 in the same period.

India imports coking coal and other high gross calorific value (GCV) coal as domestic production is limited due to either scarce reserves or non-availability.

Imported coal based (ICB) power plants in the coastal region import coal as they are so designed. Some end-users also import coal on commercial and logistic considerations as coal is under open general licence system.

