India imported 651.24 tonnes of gold in fiscal 2020-21
The imports stood at 982.71 tonnes in FY 2018-19
India imported 651.24 tonnes of gold in financial year 2020-21 as compared with 719.94 tonnes in the year-earlier period, the government said on Wednesday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said the imports stood at 982.71 tonnes in FY 2018-19.
Replying to another question, she informed that the import of toys, games, sports equipment from China is showing a declining trend.
"The imports of these products from China have reduced from $451.71 million in 2018-19 to $206.11 million in 2021 (from April 2021 to Jan 2022)," she added.
