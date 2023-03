March 24, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India has raised the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options contracts, a source said, citing amendments to the finance bill, 2023, passed by Lower House of the Parliament on Friday.

The government hiked the STT on options contracts to 0.021%, from the 0.017% stated in the Finance Act (2004), said the source, who did not want to be named.

The STT for futures has been hiked to 0.0125% from 0.01%, they said.

The increases would be effective from April 1, they added.