India has a unique role to play in global economy: Walmart

Firm creating opportunities for enterprises in the country to grow as part of Walmart’s supply chains

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 16, 2022 20:17 IST

India, with its deep pool of talent, proven ability to leapfrog existing digital technologies and extensive manufacturing expertise, has a unique role to play in the global economy, said Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International.

“We’re building on what we’ve learned here in India, creating opportunities and access for customers and businesses that they never had before,’‘ she said at Converge@Walmart, a retail tech event by Walmart Global Tech, a technology and shared services organisation created as a new identity of Walmart Technology, here on Friday

She said Walmart was investing in Indian businesses and was also creating opportunities for enterprises in the country to grow as part of Walmart’s supply chains.

“We are investing in Flipkart and PhonePe, homegrown Indian businesses that are scaling up to help consumers and businesses take advantage of the digital economy,’‘ she said.

Walmart was reimagining retail using the power of technology while supporting its big and small customers, associates and suppliers big and small across the globe, she added.

“Whether it is Indian companies selling on the U.S. marketplace, the technology to take exports from India to the world through Walmart Sourcing, or building financial services that customers need in markets like Mexico, Canada or Chile – we are reimagining retail,’‘ she added.

According to Ms. McKenna, the company was also creating new opportunities for Indian companies to grow as part of its global supply chains, by expanding its Made in India exports commitment to $10 billion each year by 2027.

