India growth slowdown temporary: IMF

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said growth slowdown in India appeared to be temporary and she expected the momentum to improve going ahead.

Speaking at the WEF 2020 here, she said the world appeared a better place in January 2020 compared to what it was when the IMF announced its World Economic Outlook in October 2019.

She said the factors driving this positive momentum included receding trade tensions after the U.S.-China first phase trade deal and synchronised tax cuts, among others.

She, however, said a growth rate of 3.3% was not fantastic for the world economy. “It is still sluggish growth. We want fiscal policies to be more aggressive and we want structural reforms and more dynamism,” said the MD of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).