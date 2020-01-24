Business

India growth slowdown temporary: IMF

more-in

Expect momentum to improve going ahead, says chief Kristalina Georgieva

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said growth slowdown in India appeared to be temporary and she expected the momentum to improve going ahead.

Speaking at the WEF 2020 here, she said the world appeared a better place in January 2020 compared to what it was when the IMF announced its World Economic Outlook in October 2019.

She said the factors driving this positive momentum included receding trade tensions after the U.S.-China first phase trade deal and synchronised tax cuts, among others.

She, however, said a growth rate of 3.3% was not fantastic for the world economy. “It is still sluggish growth. We want fiscal policies to be more aggressive and we want structural reforms and more dynamism,” said the MD of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 11:26:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/india-growth-slowdown-temporary-imf/article30646911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY