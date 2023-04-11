HamberMenu
‘India Gem and Jewellery Show’ concludes in Mumbai with business of 80 tonnes of gold

“We are delighted with the response of 15,000 national and international buyers,” said GJC chairman Saiyam Mehra

April 11, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A staff member arranges a display of gold bangles at a stall of the India Gem & Jewellery Show 2022 in Mumbai on April 6, 2022. Photo used for representational purposes.

A staff member arranges a display of gold bangles at a stall of the India Gem & Jewellery Show 2022 in Mumbai on April 6, 2022. Photo used for representational purposes. | Photo Credit: AFP

The India Gem and Jewellery Show (GJS) reported a business of over 80 tonnes of gold during the three-day-long event, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said on Monday.

The third edition of GJS, which began on April 7, concluded on Monday.

"The show of this magnitude even with high priced gold is very encouraging. We are delighted with the response of 15,000 national and international buyers participating in the show and we did more than 80 tonnes business. It is a testament to the resilience of the jewellery industry in India," GJC chairman Saiyam Mehra said in a statement.

Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders and delegates from across India participated in the event.

Related Topics

jewelry / fashion / economy, business and finance / Mumbai

