India factory output growth, new orders ease to 4-month lows: PMI

Survey of manufacturers shows Oct. job creation fastest in almost three years; inflation rates stay below trend

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 01, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s manufacturing production growth eased to a four-month low along with new orders in October, but there was a surge in new jobs and price pressures remained subdued, keeping producers optimistic about future prospects, as per the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).   

The seasonally adjusted PMI for the month was mildly higher at 55.3, compared with September’s 55.1, but remained above its long-run average, indicating a stronger improvement in the manufacturing sector’s health, S&P Global said. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion. 

“The upward movement in the headline figure largely reflected stronger increases in employment and stocks of purchases,” S&P Global said, noting that export orders growth picked up pace even as overall factory orders rose at the weakest pace since this June.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding business volumes hit a two-year high and some firms responded by hiring extra workers, as per the survey-based index, signalling that manufacturing jobs likely grew at one of the strongest rates since March 2005.

“Consumer goods emerged as the brightest area of the manufacturing sector in October,” the research firm said. “Firms in this segment signalled the fastest increases in output, overall sales and exports,” it added. Intermediate and investment goods sub-sectors also grew on all fronts, but at a slower pace than in September.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The overall rate of cost inflation was the second-weakest for two years, spurring producers to limit output price increases, which grew at the slowest pace since February. Indian manufacturers remained confident of a rise in production volumes by October 2023, although the overall level of sentiment fell to a three-month low.   

Despite the loss in growth momentum, factory orders and production grew strongly, according to Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.   

“Manufacturers continued to loosen the purse strings as they expect demand buoyancy to be sustained in coming months. There was a marked rise in input purchasing, with firms adding to their inventories to better align with client purchasing,” she said, adding that firms added capacities to ‘accommodate for’ improving sales. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app