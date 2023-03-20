India currently has 45,000 high-paying open positions in AI: TeamLease Digital

March 20, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

As of February 2023, India has 45,000 open jobs in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space that can fetch annual salaries for freshers in the range of ₹10 lakh to ₹14 lakh, TeamLease Digital said in a report. According to the research, fresh data engineers, data scientists and business intelligence analysts can earn up to ₹14 lakh per annum, devOps engineers, data architects and database admins can earn up to ₹12 lakh, while fresh machine learning engineers are paid up to ₹10 lakh. However, candidates with eight years of experience in similar fields can earn higher salaries ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹45 lakh per annum.

The report found a wide variety of key job roles in the AI landscape across major industries including healthcare (clinical data analyst, medical Imaging specialist, health informatics analyst), education (edtech product manager, AI learning architect, AI curriculum developer, chatbot developer), BFSI (fraud analyst, credit risk analyst, compliance specialist), manufacturing (industrial data scientist, QC analyst, process automation specialist, robotics engineer) and retail (retail data analyst, IT process modeler, digital imaging leader). The survey highlighted that increased focus on scalable ML applications was leading to an increase in demand for AI professionals proficient in scripting languages and building conventional ML models. Sunil Chemmankotil, CEO, TeamLease Digital, said, “The AI revolution is transforming the job market, creating an urgent need for skilled professionals who can design, develop, and implement cutting-edge AI technologies.”

The research, titled ‘Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) – Forces Shaping Future of Technology’, with specific focus on Artificial Intelligence, illuminated the recently concluded iCET partnership between the U.S. and India by exploring the growth as well as job opportunities in the area of AI.

iCET was established in order to boost and expand strategic technology partnerships between the two countries and pledged cooperation in multiple tech areas such as AI, quantum technologies, and advanced wireless.