India contributes 900 patents to IBM’s global innovation pool

IBM has topped the list of the most U.S. patents granted, with more than 9,200 patents achieved in 2019. India, interestingly, is the second highest contributor with over 900 patents, according to the company.

IBM inventors have received a record 9,262 patents in the U.S. in 2019, achieving a milestone of most patents ever awarded to an American company and marking the company’s 27th consecutive year of U.S. patent leadership, it said.

Most these innovations, in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing and Security, were granted to a diverse group of more than 8,500 IBM inventors in 45 different U.S. States and 54 countries, as per the company.

For more than a quarter century, IBM has been a leader in patents and advancing technology to improve the way we work and live. “These patents are IBM’s rich history of innovation and driving progress to empower clients, people and society,” said the company.

