India committed to concept of net zero, says Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said despite the unique challenges posed by the current global setting, India was wedded to the concept of net zero and would remain committed to making a transition from the world of hydrocarbons to a world where green and sustainable energy would be determining its energy needs.

“The country was able to navigate out of the crises brought by global headwinds with a degree of confidence, assuring energy availability and affordability,” he said, addressing the 25th Energy Technology meet in Mumbai.

He said the country’s per capita energy consumption was one-third of the global average now and would surpass it in the years to come.

“India is on a path to become a $10-trillion economy in 2030 and third largest economy in the world by 2047 and therefore there is a growing need to change the energy mix,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to not let anything undermine commitments towards green transition. Highlighting the progress the country had made in the energy sector, Mr. Puri said that modernisation and digitisation had become an imperative rather than a choice. “By May 2022, India already attained 10% biofuel blending, and is on course to reach the 20% mark in a year or two,” he said.

He said India would not let anything undermine its commitments towards green transition. He said India had fared “extremely well” on the three fronts of energy, food and fuel, even amid global crises.