ADVERTISEMENT

India coal imports surge to 162 MT in FY23; inbound coking coal shipment grows to 54 MT

May 08, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

India's coal imports increased by 30% to 162.46 million tonnes in the 2022-23 financial year against 124.99 MT in the year-ago period, according to a report.

The import of coking coal rose 5.44% to 54.46 MT over 51.65 MT in FY22, mjunction said in its latest report.

In March alone, the non-coking coal import stood at 13.88 MT against 12.61 MT in the same month last year. Coking coal imports were 3.96 MT against 4.76 MT imported in March 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

India is among the top five coal-producing countries in the world. However, some parts of its coal requirement are met through imports as the country is also among the major consumers of the dry fuel.

For coking coal--a key raw material used in steel making--the country remains heavily dependent on imports.

"The persistently high demand for steam coal in India coupled with the weakening of seaborne prices led to increased volumes during March. This trend is likely to continue in coming months in view of the above-normal average temperature expected this summer," mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

Along with other varieties of coal like anthracite, pulverised coal injection (PCI coal), met coke and pet coke, the total imports in FY23 were at 249.06 MT, up from 200.71 MT FY22, a rise of over 24%.

A B2B e-commerce platform, mjunction services limited is a 50:50 joint venture promoted by Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Tata Steel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US