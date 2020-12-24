India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore: sources

NEW DELHI

24 December 2020 11:42 IST

However, the Union Finance Ministry is yet to respond

India has challenged in Singapore an international arbitration court's verdict against it over a $2 billion tax claim involving Vodafone Group Plc, a senior government official told Reuters on Thursday, December 24, 2020, on condition of anonymity.

Vodafone in September had won the case against India, endingone of the most high-profile disputes in the country that hadcaused concern among investors over retrospective tax claims oncompanies.

An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague had ruled that India's imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone was in abreach of an investment treaty agreement between India and theNetherlands. India had 90 days to appeal the ruling.

The Union Finance Ministry did not immediately reply to an email and message seeking comment on the story.

India lost another international arbitration case this week against Cairn Energy, over a tax dispute. It has beenordered to pay the UK-listed company over $1.2 billion indamages and costs.

India is expected to challenge this ruling too given thesize of the award, said the senior government official, who didnot want to be named as the decision was not public yet.

India has faced a string of arbitrations by investors including Deutsche Telekom, Nissan Motor Co,Vodafone and Cairn Energy over issues ranging from retrospectivetaxation to payment disputes.