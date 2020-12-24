India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore: sources

India has challenged in Singapore an international arbitration court's verdict against it over a $2 billion tax claim involving Vodafone Group Plc, a senior government official told Reuters on Thursday, December 24, 2020, on condition of anonymity.
Vodafone in September had won the case against India, endingone of the most high-profile disputes in the country that hadcaused concern among investors over retrospective tax claims oncompanies.
An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague had ruled that India's imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone was in abreach of an investment treaty agreement between India and theNetherlands. India had 90 days to appeal the ruling.
The Union Finance Ministry did not immediately reply to an email and message seeking comment on the story.
India lost another international arbitration case this week against Cairn Energy, over a tax dispute. It has beenordered to pay the UK-listed company over $1.2 billion indamages and costs.
India is expected to challenge this ruling too given thesize of the award, said the senior government official, who didnot want to be named as the decision was not public yet.
India has faced a string of arbitrations by investors including Deutsche Telekom, Nissan Motor Co,Vodafone and Cairn Energy over issues ranging from retrospectivetaxation to payment disputes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath