India Cements says CCI officials search office, denies any ‘irregularities’

December 22, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The India Cements Ltd. (ICL) on Thursday said “certain officials of the Competition Commission of India” (CCI) had visited its office on Thursday and conducted ‘a search to assess if any irregularities concerning CCI norms had occurred’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We clarify that we have not indulged in any irregularities concerning ‘Competition Commission’,” ICL said in a regulatory filing made in response to a request for clarification from the BSE.

“Since we have not committed any breach of CCI regulations, we do not apprehend any material impact on the company,” it added in the filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US