India Cements says CCI officials search office, denies any ‘irregularities’

December 22, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The India Cements Ltd. (ICL) on Thursday said “certain officials of the Competition Commission of India” (CCI) had visited its office on Thursday and conducted ‘a search to assess if any irregularities concerning CCI norms had occurred’.

“We clarify that we have not indulged in any irregularities concerning ‘Competition Commission’,” ICL said in a regulatory filing made in response to a request for clarification from the BSE.

“Since we have not committed any breach of CCI regulations, we do not apprehend any material impact on the company,” it added in the filing.

