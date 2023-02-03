India Cements Q3 standalone net profit soars to ₹90.73 crore

February 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The India Cements Ltd.’s (ICL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December soared to ₹90.73 crore, aided by a profit of ₹294 crore from the sale of its investments in Madhya Pradesh for setting up a new plant.

The cement major had reported a net profit of ₹3 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,219 crore from ₹1,108 crore. The overall volume of clinker and cement stood at 21.82 lakh tones (21.08 lakh tonnes).

Briefing reporters, vice-chairman and managing director N. Srinivasan said that the third-quarter performance was severely impacted by the unprecedented rise in fuel and power costs, which could not be compensated in the market place due to huge supply overhang.

Besides, the company also lost some volumes due to monsoon and high landed cost of products in the commercially unviable markets of east and north east.

“While the all India players had a reasonable increase in the selling prices elsewhere in the regions to partially offset the cost increase, the industry in the south had to bear the impact of cost push without much increase in the selling price of cement,” he said.

Asserting that ICL had a basket of vintage plants and technology with varying operating parameters that pushed the cost of production against its peers, he said that the company had decided to refurbish all its cement plants except those in Sankari and Banswara.

“We have engaged two international experts – Krupp Polysius and FL Smidth – to submit a report as how to make these plants as efficient to be on par with the competition. They are expected to submit the report soon,” he said.

Asked about the cost of refurbishments, he said it would be about ₹1,500-1,600 crore. “The money for it will be raised internally by monetising the land. ICL has about 26,000 acres. It has no plans to raise debt for the scheme,” he added.

“It would take 15-18 months for completion. Once the capacity utilisation goes up substantially, my cost will come down. So far, we were not overtly concerned about volume. In the near term, we are not expecting drop in prices, but are taking steps to reduce cost,” he said.

According to him, ICL has a net debt of ₹2,900 crore against ₹3,603 crore in March 2022.

Regarding the AP Gas Power Corporation Ltd., which has become standstill, he said that availability of gas and its price was a “big question.” ICL was procuring power from the grid and it was much cheaper than the gas price, he said.