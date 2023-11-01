India Cements Q2 standalone net loss narrows to ₹81 crore

November 01, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The India Cements Ltd.’s (ICL) standalone net loss for the September quarter narrowed to ₹81 crore from ₹138 crore even as the selling price of cement continues to be under pressure due to supply overhang and competition in the market place.

“Today, after several quarters, we have turned EBITDA (earnings before interest depreciation taxes and amortisation) positive of ₹14 crore against negative EBITDA of ₹87 crore despite the restricted operations caused by the stressed working capital position,” said Vice Chairman and Managing Director N . Srinivasan.

There was an immediate need for a working capital of ₹250 crore, he said, adding that ICL started to recover the advances given to group companies to increase capacity utilisation and augment cash flow. This year, the firm had recovered about ₹115 crore.

Though ICL had entered into binding agreement for sale of 73.75 acres of land in A.P. for ₹42.81 crore, the profit on sale had not been recognised in Q2 primarily due to the condition that the land had to be converted into industrial land from the current classification, Mr. Srinivasan said. “We have found that the sale of lands takes time due to various reasons. Therefore, we looked at other options and started recovering advances given to group companies,” he added.

According to him, ICL has been regularly honouring its commitment on term loan repayment. During the second quarter, it had repaid ₹140 crore. This had reduced the outstanding debt to ₹2,807 crore from ₹2,947 crore as of June 2023.

Briefing about the performance, he said overall volume was higher by 5% at 23.70 lakh tonnes. Revenue from operations declined to ₹1,222 crore from ₹1,255 crore.

For the six-month period, the clinker production was maintained at 36 lakh tonnes, while cement production was up by 5% at 50.37 lakh tonnes. The proportion of blended cement was increased to 56% (50%). The operating parameters of power and fuel were kept under check despite the lower capacity utilisation of about 65%.

“Going forward, outlook for cement demand looks positive and prices are expected to remain firm. With further reduction in variable cost, improving liquidity, and capacity utilisation, we hope to be back in black,” he said.

