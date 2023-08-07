India Cements posts Q1 loss of ₹75 cr. on lower selling prices, higher costs

August 07, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The India Cements Ltd., (ICL), which has reported a standalone loss of ₹75 crore for the June quarter, is looking at cutting down variable costs, monetisation of some non-core assets and refurbishing its old plant.

The cement major had posted a net profit of ₹76 crore in the year-earlier period. Loss in FY24Q1 was attributed to reduction in selling price, loss of volume and high variable cost.

“The selling price of cement was lower due to severe competition caused by supply overhang,” said Vice Chairman and Managing Director N. Srinivasan.

“Besides, there was a reduction in variable cost on account of softening of fuel prices,” he added.

However, the reduction in variable costs was offset by a reduction in realisation resulting in lower margins. In turn, it impacted the liquidity severely resulting in lower volume.

Due to the liquidity crunch, ICL cement sales contracted to 26.57 lakh tons from 27.85 lakh tons. Revenue from operations slid to ₹1,393 crore from ₹1,446 crore.

“ICL has been improving its performance progressively over the last four quarters. The variable cost has been reducing over the period. There has been a reduction of ₹168 per ton in variable cost, he said.

Asserting that the variable cost continues to be high compared to the peers, he said ICL has initiated necessary action to address the issue, including monetisation of some of its non-core assets.

On Monday, Boston Consulting Group made a detailed presentation for improving the operational efficiency of three plants in Andhra Pradesh and reducing cost by up to ₹200 per tonne. Earlier, ICL had engaged FLSmidth and Krupp Polysius for modernising/refurbishing old plants. The new cement mill at Sankar Nagar is likely to be commissioned by Q2.

For FY24, ICL needs about ₹150 crore of working capital and ₹200 crore for capex. The company hopes to raise ₹100 crore in the next 15 days. As of June, it has a debt of ₹2,940 crore.

“Cement industry in the South, has built adequate capacity to meet the healthy demand from housing and infrastructure sectors. However, margins are expected to come under pressure with rising operational costs, intense competition in the market, logistics and supply chain constraints,” he said.