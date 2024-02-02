GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India Cements incurs net loss of ₹17 cr. in Q3

February 02, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The India Cements Ltd. (ICL) reported standalone net loss of ₹17 crore for the December quarter against net profit of ₹91 crore in the year earlier period.

Revenue from operations slid to ₹1,082 crore from ₹1,219 crore. The result included a one-time gain of ₹26 crore (₹294 crore) from the sale of a ship, the cement major said in a statement.

On the back of better sales realisation for cement and improved operating performance, ICL pared the losses and made cash profit of ₹6 crore, the company said.

The earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation turned around to a positive ₹66 crore against a negative EBITDA of ₹66 crore, signalling a possible turnaround, ICL said.

ICL’s capacity utilisation was muted on account of stressed working capital conditions and it was around 51% compared to 56%.

There was further improvement in operating performance with reduction in variable cost on account of lower fuel price and improved blending ratio, ICL said.

The cement and clinker volume contracted to 19.85 lakh tonnes from to 21.82 lakh tonnes.

The company is continuing its efforts towards disposal of non-core assets and has also recovered ₹455 crore of advances during the nine months to augment cash flow requirements.

ICL is also in the process of raising funds for improving the efficiency of plants and for augmenting working capital needs.

Cement industry in the south still has unabsorbed capacity to meet demand. Therefore, margins are expected to come under pressure with increasing operational costs arising from intense competition in the market place, logistics and supply chain constraints and the depreciation of rupee against dollar, ICL said.

