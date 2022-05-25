India Cements forges strategic alliance with Tvasta Manufacturing

The India Cements Ltd. has forged a strategic collaboration with city-based deep tech start-up Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, which specialises in construction 3D printing, marking the beginning of an ‘age of sustainability’ in the Indian construction industry.

The pact between the two firms is a first-of-its-kind for the construction industry in India. It is also well-aligned with the ‘Nation Building Initiative’ for India advocated by ICL Managing Director N. Srinivasan, the company said in a statement.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday by ICL whole-time director Rupa Gurunath and Tvasta co-founder and COO Vidyashankar C.

The collaboration will see India Cements and Tvasta engaging in dedicated R&D and synergetic exchange of technology-centric efforts to develop new raw material formulations used in 3D printing applications and offering mutual strategic support for key projects that offer cost and time-effective, dwelling solutions to the diverse strata of society, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2016 by IIT Madras alumni, Tvasta developed a ‘Made in India’ technology focusing on leveraging automation and robotics in 3D printing platforms for faster, economical and sustainable construction methods compared to conventional technologies. Tvasta is currently based out of Chennai and Bengaluru.

“We are excited that this technology delivers cost-effective construction method that offers quicker turn around as compared to conventional methods. But what we are particularly enthusiastic about is that this methodology is more eco-friendly, with lesser consumption of water and sand, two of our most precious resources,” said Ms. Gurunath.

“This relationship with Tvasta will be a new stimulus for the organisation’s various initiatives on sustainability, going forward,” she added.