India Cements clarifies on share price movement

India Cements clarifies on share price spurt

The India Cements Ltd. (ICE) on Friday told the BSE that in the context of the recent spurt in its share prices, it had no announcement to make. Replying to a query from the BSE on the company’s share price movement, ICL said it came to know about the procurement of 2,25,19,602 equity shares, constituting 7.27% of the paid-up equity share capital, under open market purchase on February 25 and 26, via disclosures made by investor Gopikishan S. Damani to the bourses.

