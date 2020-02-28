India Cements clarifies on share price movement

The India Cements Ltd. (ICE) on Friday told the BSE that in the context of the recent spurt in its share prices, it had no announcement to make. Replying to a query from the BSE on the company’s share price movement, ICL said it came to know about the procurement of 2,25,19,602 equity shares, constituting 7.27% of the paid-up equity share capital, under open market purchase on February 25 and 26, via disclosures made by investor Gopikishan S. Damani to the bourses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.