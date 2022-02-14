India captured PE/VC investments worth $4.5 bn in Jan.

Bengaluru

India captured private equity and venture capital investments worth $4.5 billion across 117 deals in January, according to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup released on Monday.

Of these, 13 large deals brought in the most chunk of the funding, at $2.9 billion, while exits accounted for $289 million across 14 deals, in the month.

Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity Services, EY said, “Indian PE/VC investments are off to a good start with January 2022 recording $4.5 billion in PE/VC investments, a 180% increase over the corresponding month in 2021. This increase has been primarily driven by VC/start-up investments that surged to $3 billion, representing 68% of the total monthly PC/VC investment received.’‘

January 2021 saw only $700 million captured, while December 2021 brought in a significant momentum with investments of $3.2 billion. January 2022 also recorded 13 large deals of more than $100 million.