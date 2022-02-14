Business

India captured PE/VC investments worth $4.5 bn in Jan.

Bengaluru

India captured private equity and venture capital investments worth $4.5 billion across 117 deals in January, according to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup released on Monday.

Of these, 13 large deals brought in the most chunk of the funding, at $2.9 billion, while exits accounted for $289 million across 14 deals, in the month.

Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity Services, EY said, “Indian PE/VC investments are off to a good start with January 2022 recording $4.5 billion in PE/VC investments, a 180% increase over the corresponding month in 2021. This increase has been primarily driven by VC/start-up investments that surged to $3 billion, representing 68% of the total monthly PC/VC investment received.’‘

January 2021 saw only $700 million captured, while December 2021 brought in a significant momentum with investments of $3.2 billion. January 2022 also recorded 13 large deals of more than $100 million.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2022 11:42:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/india-captured-pevc-investments-worth-45-bn-in-jan/article65049269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY