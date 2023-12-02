India capable of developing smart solutions to address Energy Trilemma: Ambani

December 02, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

Energy transition has become the most critical factor in ensuring India’s transformation into a global leader in green, sustainable and inclusive development, Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries Ltd. and President & member of the Board of Governors of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) said on Saturday.

Stating that PDEU was at the forefront of education and research in this area, he said the university had started four landmark initiatives to train its students in cutting-edge energy technologies that would make the world a greener and better place for future generations.

These include a 45 MW Solar PV production line to train students in solar energy production, a Smart Hybrid Micro-Grid System to teach students the technique of energy storage, an Apple Lab for cutting-edge technology exploration and skill development and a multi-game Sports Arena to produce high-quality sporting talent, he said one occasion of the 11th convocation in Gujarat.

“With both humility and pride, I would like to inform that Reliance Foundation has already paid over ₹130 crore out of a total commitment of ₹150 crore to build world-class infrastructure and transform PDEU,” Mr. Ambani said.

Emphasising that PDEU was much more than an energy university, he said it was a crucible where the vision of a clean, green, and sustainable tomorrow was being turned into reality.

“In the next 25 years, India will witness an unprecedented explosion of economic growth. From a $3.5 trillion economy today, it will become a $40 trillion by 2047. And to fuel this growth, the country will need enormous amounts of energy – Clean, Green Energy that won’t choke Mother Nature for the sake of human progress,” he said.

“In fact, India’s energy requirement is set to double just by the end of this decade,” he added.

Mr. Ambani said India was faced with three questions as it races to build a robust energy infrastructure to meet its energy goals.

These include how to ensure that every citizen and every economic activity in India has access to adequate, most aﬀordable energy, how to rapidly transition from fossil fuel-based energy to Clean and Green Energy and how to de-risk the expanding needs of its fast-growing economy from a volatile external environment?

“I call these three questions the Energy Trilemma. I am confident that India is capable of developing smart and sustainable solutions to address this trilemma because it has extremely talented young minds who have vowed to fight the Climate Crisis,” Mr Ambani said.