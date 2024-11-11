India can have global food brands: Yuvraj Singh

Sports person and start-up entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh said that India like IT and two wheeler companies, can also create global food brands in the future.

“So far we have not been able to create an impact because of our food habits. India is a vast country and we eat different types of food and our lifestyle is like that. Now that is going to change and people are opting for right type of food,” Mr Singh said in an interview on the occasion of starting a health food business called Twiddles.

He said since India has vast stretch of farm land and is a country of farmers, its not far to have global food brands.

Mr Singh in partnership with Alfinity Studios has started his new venture Twiddles, which he said is a guilt-free indulgence brand.

Twiddles is starting with Almond, Walnut & Cashew chocolate spreads, packed with up to 70% nuts and seeds, zero preservatives, 70% less sugar, and palm oil-free. It is introducing snackable bites, sweetened with dates, for instant energy in convenient packaging.

Mr Singh said he started entrepreneurship in 2013 and has so far invested in a dozen startups.

“When I was out of the Indian cricket team and, when I came back from cancer [treatment], I didn’t know where my career was going. So I thought to invest my hard earned money somewhere smartly,” Mr Singh told The Hindu.

“I think I went a bit aggressive and invested in 11 startups that time and out of those one took off quite well. Which is Healthians and I am still part of it,” he said.

“Now in a partnership with the Infinity Studios we are starting this brand called Twiddles which is a healthier product. We have been working on this project for more than a year and products are tasty and sometimes you want to indulge in in sweet things but it is healthier,” he added.

He said such products will help young and younger athletes. Mr Singh said his targeted sectors include education, health and sports.

“Now I have entered into healthy food category, tomorrow I may enter into restaurant but business has to make sense. I want to do good for society, but business has to do well to sustain,” he said.

“Sometimes business will work, sometimes not, but we always keep fighting and that is my life. I will keep on taking those risks but calculated risks,” he added.

On his advise to youngsters seeking be become entrepreneurs he said, “The youth don’t listen. I tell the young guys in the Indian team, they don’t listen. Our seniors would tell us, we used to listen 50%. It is very important to go through failures to understand what is the taste of success,” he said.

Answering a question on what India needs to do since it is heading to be a global economic super power, he said, “I feel we need to create more jobs . We need to make people more aware. People need to stand on their own feet irrespective of their backgrounds.”

“Young entrepreneurs should stand on their own feet whether they have the money or not. You have to be motivated to create something of your own. And that is what I would like to install in my children as well. Me and my wife always focus on that. That is what we got to teach our kids,” he emphasised.

On his future plan he said, “I have couple of things lined up right now. I am working on Twiddles to create something healthy. I want to create better food chain. There is obviously more technology in sports to make your game better. I will be doing anything that makes the society better. I have some future plans which I am working on,” he added.

He said Twiddles will deliver a balanced snacking experience through a range of wholesome, flavourful products for consumers, addressing the gap in the market for ‘nutritionally dense, satisfying snacks that do not compromise on taste.’

Kumar Gaurav, Co-Founder of Alfinity Studios said, “Yuvraj’s passion for balanced indulgence is infectious, and we are proud to co-create a brand with him that’s not just about great taste but a whole lifestyle shift.”

Twiddles will initially be distributed across e-commerce, quick commerce, and retail channels in India. It will also be distributed via some co-branded collaborations. The brand plans to go global within six months.