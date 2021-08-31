India attracted $2.4 bn into built realty assets in H1 2021: Colliers

Bengaluru

31 August 2021 20:57 IST

India witnessed $2.4 billion inflows into built realty assets in H1 2021, a 52% increase over the same period last year, said investment management firm Colliers.

During H1 2021, China garnered the highest inflows in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Japan and Australia, as per the report: A Brave New World: Investing Beyond the Momentary Squall.

In India, office sector investments accounted for almost 35% of total investments in the first half of 2021, even as many firms look to pivot to a hybrid work model. Also, a majority of the office investments in the country has been in non-CBD locations and investors were still scouting for office assets either in land or in under-construction stage, it said.

“Office assets will continue to gain fervour from investors due to the steady returns from the asset class, and opportunity to bundle the assets under a REIT,” said Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia at Colliers. “Global funds are also looking to form investment platforms with developers, as they look to build their capabilities in sectors such as industrial and warehousing space, buoyed by the growth in e-commerce and the need for same-day delivery.”

According to Colliers, the industrial and warehousing sector captured the second highest inflows with a share of 27% during H1 2021. The increased demand from e-commerce companies for logistics space has in turn resulted in continued interest from institutional investors with inflows of about $775 million in the first half of the calendar.