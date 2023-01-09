India asks utilities to import 6% of coal for 9 months

January 09, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India's Power Ministry has asked utilities to import 6% of their coal requirement until September, according to a letter seen by Reuters, warning that domestic supplies could be curtailed if import targets are not met.

Coal accounts for more than 70% of India's power generation, with coal-fired plants accounting for more than three quarters of India's use of the polluting fuel.

India expects domestic coal supply of 392 million tonnes during the six months to the end of September and expects coal availability to fall short of demand by 24 million tonnes, according to the letter sent to heads of energy departments of states and managing directors of all utilities.

"Energy demand has increased sharply and it is expected to remain at increased level during first half of 2023/24," a Power Ministry official wrote in the letter.

India's coal-fired power output has increased much faster than any other country in the Asia Pacific since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, derailing efforts to cut emissions.