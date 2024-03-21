GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India, an oasis amidst a barren economic landscape, says Amitabh Kant

‘Just not southern states, northern, western and eastern states also have to bring in growth to sustain India’s current rate of economic growth’

March 21, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
India’s G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant during the CII Southern Region Annual Regional Meeting 2024 and conference on ‘Deccan Conversations: Accelerating Our Growth Story, in Bengaluru, Thursday.

India’s G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant during the CII Southern Region Annual Regional Meeting 2024 and conference on ‘Deccan Conversations: Accelerating Our Growth Story, in Bengaluru, Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

India has been growing in the last three quarters at 8.3% plus and has emerged as a very resilient powerhouse in a world that’s starved for growth, said Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa

India, according to the IMF, would be contributing close to 20% of the world’s economic expansion in the next decade and the Southern region would be the engine of growth to take the Indian economy to a $35-trillion mark by 2047, he said while delivering a keynote address at a conference on ‘‘The Deccan Conversations, Accelerating Our Growth Story’‘ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (Southern Region) here on Thursday.

‘’India has emerged as a powerhouse showing resilience. We are an oasis of growth amid a very barren economic landscape across the globe,’‘ he noted.

According to Mr. Kant, the world’s current economic trajectory was witnessing a ‘‘once-in-a- generation shift,’‘ and to sustain growth India has to aim at high growth rates of 9 to 10% for the next 30 years.

‘’India needs to accelerate at a high pace of growth and make the country grow at 9 to 10% for a three-decade period. For that, change needs to happen at the State level, a lot of efforts are already happening at the central level,’‘ he said.

He said countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and Singapore, sustained an economic growth of around 10% for a three-decade period

‘‘ Such economic growth is possible only if the country fires on all cylinders and does not just depend on the services segment. This will also require higher output from the manufacturing and better productivity in the agriculture sector,’‘ he opined.

Mr. Kant also said the country cannot grow on the back of only the Uunion government instead all its States have to bring in growth.

“If all States grow, India grows and therefore it mustn’t be merely the southern part of India grows at more than 10% plus, but the northern part, the eastern part and the western parts grow and carry out vigorous reforms to push growth India.’‘

He urged the State governments to undertake radical reforms to ensure there is high growth in their respective economies.

He also emphasised on the importance of increasing the share of India’s global trade from the current level of 2.5% to 5% and added this could be achieved largely from the manufacturing segment.

“We have all the ingredients like a large working-age population, digital infrastructure, and increased urbanisation to become one of the leading economies in the world. India is poised to grow on the back of private sector capital expenditure, which will unleash itself for the next 10 years,’‘ he further said.

In the next five years, India would surpass Japan and Germany to emerge as the third-largest economy and also the third-largest stock market in the world, the former, CEO, NITI Aayog forecast.

