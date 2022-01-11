India agrees to allow import of U.S. pork products, says Tai

11 January 2022 22:55 IST

Move follows resumption of Indian mango exports to U.S.

The U.S. administration announced that India will permit the import of American pork and pork products into the country following the re-engagement of the two governments via the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi in November.

India and the U.S. have had a number of persistent challenges in their bilateral trade relationship, including in agricultural trade.

“India’s agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers,” U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said via a statement on Monday in Washington. Ms. Tai had met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to renew the TPF.

Advertising

Advertising

Days ago, The Hindu had reported that India would resume the export of mangoes and pomegranates to the U.S., under a new agreement signed by the two countries, also a result of the TPF engagement.

“This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to gain market access for U.S. pork to India — and it signals positive movement in U.S.-India trade relations,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the joint statement with Ms. Tai.

Mr. Vilsack said the imports would begin “as soon as possible.” The U.S. is the world’s third-largest pork producer and the second-largest exporter, as per U.S. government estimates.